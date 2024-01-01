Staveley spies initial stake in Tottenham

Former Newcastle United managing director Amanda Staveley is ready to buy into Tottenham.

The Sun says Staveley has Middle East financial backing as she prepares to approach Tottenham about taking a minority stake in the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been suggested Staveley's initial purchase will be used to buy further into the club.

A bid for a 25 per cent stake in Spurs has been mooted to the tune of £650m.

Staveley still has a 9.9 per cent stake in Newcastle, which is below the threshold of preventing individuals from having stakes in multiple Premier League clubs.