Tribal Football
Most Read
Juventus open talks with Man Utd for Sancho
Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9

Staveley spies initial stake in Tottenham

Staveley spies initial stake in Tottenham
Staveley spies initial stake in Tottenham
Staveley spies initial stake in TottenhamProfimedia
Former Newcastle United managing director Amanda Staveley is ready to buy into Tottenham.

The Sun says Staveley has Middle East financial backing as she prepares to approach Tottenham about taking a minority stake in the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's been suggested Staveley's initial purchase will be used to buy further into the club.

A bid for a 25 per cent stake in Spurs has been mooted to the tune of £650m.

Staveley still has a 9.9 per cent stake in Newcastle, which is below the threshold of preventing individuals from having stakes in multiple Premier League clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Staveley ready to invest in new Premier League club after leaving Newcastle
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer