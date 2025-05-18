Tottenham midfielder Bissouma: Postecoglou never blames the players

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma says he's full of appreciation for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Bissouma admits he's never felt let down by Postecoglou as the team has struggled in the Premier League this season.

“He’s always protecting us,” Bissouma said. “Every game, when we lose or win. He’s got a top mentality. He understands football. He knows it’s up and down. He never blames players. To have a coach like him is something.

“At the same time, with him, we are working hard. We want to improve every game and every training because it’s really important for us and the club. We’re all here for the club, for the same reason. It’s necessary to be together.”

Ahead of next week's Europa League final, Bissouma also said: “He’s like a dad or uncle for us.

“He’s always trying to make us understand what he really wants. For us, he’s Ange, he’s him. He’s got his idea. He’s trying to help us every time. It’s not easy (the style of play), especially at the start.”