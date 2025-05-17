Tottenham captain Son: Europa League final biggest day in my life

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has declared next week's Europa League final as the biggest moment of his life.

Spurs meet Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Speaking after Friday night's defeat at Aston Villa, Son says all focus is now on the final.

"It's a very disappointing result and a very bad season," Son told the BBC. "But in the end we can win a trophy and that's what we all hope for."

A win over United would end Spurs' 17-year trophy drought.

"Wednesday will be the biggest day of my life. It will be amazing and I hope we can make history."