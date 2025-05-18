Man Utd make decision on Amorim future ahead of Europa League final

Tribal Football
Manchester United's board have made a decision on Ruben Amorim's position ahead of next week's Europa League final.

United stand to record their worse finish of the Premier League era, with the club currently sitting 16th in the table.

United meet Tottenham on Wednesday night in Bilbao in the Europa League final.

And the Mirror says no matter the result, Amorim will not be removed by United's board.

The 40 year-old will be given next season to bed down his methods and system.

However, there is some concern amongst the heirarchy over the manager's admission last week that the job could be beyond him.

 

