Tottenham make new contract offer to Moore

Tottenham have tabled a new contract offer to Mikey Moore.

The teen made his first team breakthrough under former manager Ange Postecoglou and Spurs have moved quickly this summer to secure Moore to a new contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Football.London says Spurs have now offered a new deal to the attacking midfielder.

Last season, the 17 year-old made 19 appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Cup competitions.

Moore's current deal runs to 2027, but Spurs have moved to upgrade that arrangement ahead of him turning 18 in August.