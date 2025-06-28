Aston Villa open to Jacob Ramsey sale as Spurs circle

Aston Villa are reportedly willing to sell homegrown midfielder Jacob Ramsey to help ease PSR troubles with Tottenham said to be interested.

Unai Emery’s side value the 24-year-old at around £40 million and would be willing to sell him for such a fee to help ease their PSR concerns.

Advertisement Advertisement

The fact that Ramsey is considered a ‘homegrown’ player, his sale will help facilitate investment more than the sale of a player who had been purchased.

According to Mail Sport, Tottenham and West Ham are both interested in signing the playmaker but his current asking price is seen as steep.

Newcastle remain interested in the player, but according to the Mail, a long-discussed swap deal involving Harvey Barnes is no longer considered a realistic possibility.