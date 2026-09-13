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Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet swarmed by supporters: He doesn't owe anyone anything!

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jaquet swarmed by supporters: He doesn't owe anyone anything!
Liverpool defender Jeremy Jaquet swarmed by supporters: He doesn't owe anyone anything!Action Images via Reuters

Jeremy Jacquet was surrounded by fans following Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

For just the third time in 63 years, Liverpool have failed to win either of their opening home games of a league season as manager Andoni Iraola continues to produce mixed results at the start of the campaign. 

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There is no denying that it was a dismal display from the Reds, who were toothless in attack and dodgy at the back as the side almost let Fulham take the lead on multiple occasions. 

Liverpool looked physically and mentally tired and after the game, footage from journalist Keefe Irwin shows some Reds supporters stopping Jacquet in his car as he tried to leave the ground. 

Jacquet, who has started every game so far this season, was asked to sign autographs and pose for photos. After stopping for a few seconds, Jacquet got back into his car rather than hold up the traffic any longer. 

The defender was criticised by some fans online for not stopping for longer but the video shows that his car was holding up traffic. One user backed the 21-year-old who didn’t have to stop and greet the young fans. 

"There is a right time and place for that, and this is not it. Do you want him to stop there and possibly be questioned by the police? That is a dangerous place to stop," one user wrote. 

Another said: "If you’re abusing players for not stopping, you’re the type of people they shouldn’t be stopping for."

Finally, one user said: "He doesn't owe anyone anything and stopping at traffic lights on a busy main road is dangerous. Anyone shouting abuse doesn't fucking deserve anything from him anyway."

Liverpool next face Tottenham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, a game where Jacquet may be replaced by fellow youngster Giovanni Leoni at the back.

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EFL CupJeremy JacquetGiovanni LeoniLiverpoolFulhamTottenhamPremier League

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