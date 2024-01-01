Tottenham legend Ardiles: Lo Celso needs to fight through it

Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles has shared his thoughts on flop Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine had been hoping that his countryman would shine in the Premier League.

However, injuries have meant that Lo Celso never got a consistent run in the Spurs team.

Asked about him by football.london, Ardilles stated: "Adaptation. He has found it very difficult to adapt.

"Again, he's playing very well for Argentina. He's not, you know, one of the top 11 and he doesn't start the games, but he has been instrumental. I mean with the goal for Argentina in the Copa America final against Colombia, his assist, it was magnificent.

"So he has been playing 10 minutes, 20 minutes and so on. So he needs, for a player to adapt he needs more, more time, but on the other hand, nobody is going to give you time just because 'hello you are Giovani Lo Celso you are going to play 90 minutes'.

"No, no, no, no, no. You have got to earn it. Basically, I believe that he is very suited to Argentinian football, for continental football I would say. In England it's taking quite a period of time."