Palmeiras boss Ferreira floored as Endrick, Estevao and Guilherme all sold

Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira has lamented how he is losing so many players to Europe.

The Brazilian club have been hard hit by moves made by top Premier League and other European sides.

The likes of Endrick (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Chelsea), and Luis Guilherme have all departed, with the latter closing in on a move to West Ham.

“Do you know the difference between the real (Brazilian currency) and the euro or dollar? So… It’s difficult. We asked Leila not to sell Endrick, Estêvão, Luis Guilherme. But it’s impossible. We’re talking about very large sums. And my job is to find solutions. I think the Brazilian national team is the one that can really benefit from this in the medium and long term," he told Globo Esporte.

“Clubs from Europe want to come to Palmeiras to get players. I’ve already said publicly that several players have been sought after. If we accept all the offers that come our way, my assistants and I will start playing.

“I’ll go for centre-forward, which I’m fine with, and I’ll put Andrey on the right, Castanheira on the left, who is left-footed, and Martins and João, who are tall, in defense. I’ll get others up front. I understand the players, I understand the players’ agents.”