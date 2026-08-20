Tottenham launch DOUBLE deal for Man City stars Savinho and Marmoush in stunning move

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Tottenham launch DOUBLE deal for Man City stars Savinho and Marmoush in stunning moveREUTERS

Tottenham are set to snap up Manchester City wingers Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

Savinho is a long-term target for Spurs and has been linked with the side for several weeks as manager Roberto De Zerbi aims to expand his attack and add wingers to his side who are aiming to finish better than 17th this season. 

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A move for the Brazilian would not be a surprise but news shocked fans this week as it was revealed that Spurs are aiming to snap up both Savinho and teammate Marmoush whose game time has reduced dramatically in the City side. 

David Ornstein reported on Wednesday night that talks between Spurs and City are advancing over a double move whilst ESPN and The Time have confirmed negotiations are underway. 

Fabrizio Romano also stated that talks are ongoing and that Tottenham also still chasing Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo who could depart as long as the Reds find a swift replacement. 

“Tottenham to try accelerate today for double deal involving Omar Marmoush and Savinho. 

“The plan for Spurs remains two wingers (Gakpo and Savinho) plus a striker, deal on. 

“Pedro Neto, backup option only if Savio doesn’t join.” 

Tottenham have so far only strengthened their defence with the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson and De Zerbi is clearly keen to bolster his side at the other end of the pitch. 

Gakpo, Savinho and Marmoush are all targets and it will be interesting to see who the club manage to sign before the transfer window slams shut. 

 

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Football transfersSavinhoOmar MarmoushCody GakpoTottenhamManchester CityPremier League

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