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Man United desperate to keep hold of Fernandes amid interest

Man Utd have been keen to secure Bruno Fernandes on a new deal
Man Utd have been keen to secure Bruno Fernandes on a new dealREUTERS/Toby Melville

Manchester United expect Bruno Fernandes to attract more major offers in 2027, adding extra importance to attempts to secure the captain on a new contract.

Fernandes has already opened discussions with United over new terms, and his recent preference has been to stay at Old Trafford.

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But there is an acceptance inside the club that the situation could become increasingly complicated as he moves closer to the final stages of his current deal.

Fernandes’ existing contract runs until 2027, with United holding an option for another year, but the expectation is that significant offers will arrive for him again before then.

Galatasaray made a lucrative proposal for Fernandes this year, offering a salary of around €20m per season, while Al-Hilal made a major attempt to sign him last year. Juventus are the latest club being linked.

Fernandes chose to stay at United because he wants to keep competing at the highest level, but the interest has made it clear what could be on offer when he reaches another decision point.

United now has a strong incentive to secure a new agreement. 

Fernandes is 32, and there will naturally be a question about how long the club can build around him, but there is no doubt about his importance. He has been the heartbeat of the team since arriving from Sporting in 2020 and has become one of the defining figures of recent years.

United know they are likely to face another round of approaches in 2027, potentially from clubs capable of offering Fernandes a significant financial package as well as a different sporting opportunity.

Their challenge is to convince him that his best future remains at Old Trafford before those options become too tempting.

The Champions League picture could inevitably form part of that conversation, though.

If United are competitive at the top end of the Premier League and remain in Europe’s elite competition, they will have a much stronger case for keeping their captain committed to the next stage of the project.

But this season has not started convincingly, and the pressure on the club to find an agreement is only increasing.

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