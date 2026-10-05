Jesus sends bold message to Ronaldo after Portugal drama: Cristiano should end his time...

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus has spoken on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation after the legendary winger left international duty.

Jesus, who previously managed the 41-year-old at Al-Nassr, has been involved in one of the biggest stories of the international break as Ronaldo stormed out Portugal's camp.

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Reports state that Jesus told the forward that he'd come on as a substitute during their 2-1 win away to Norway. However, Ronaldo spent the game on the bench and was frustrated by the decision.

Portugal prevailed 4-2 in Copenhagen against Denmark after his departure from the squad and will next face Denmark once more over a month away in December.

Many will be wondering if Ronaldo will be involved and speaking on his future, Jesus suggested that it is up to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star as to whether he wants to continue fighting for his spot.

“In my opinion, you can’t hold a one year friendship against someone over a situation that is difficult to understand.

“Just because it was him. Just because it was him, and perhaps rightly so, because he is a symbol, this whole issue of warming up and not warming up, coming on and not coming on, has been created.

“How many players warmed up today and didn’t come on? How many? Is there going to be a problem with any of them? No”

He later said: "We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide.

"Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."

The Norway clash was the first time in 18 years Ronaldo was named in a Portugal matchday squad but not used. At 41 years old he may have to take a lesser role in the side, something he may not accept as he chases 1000 goals.