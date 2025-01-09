Tottenham keeper Kinsky thrilled with winning Cup debut: I couldn't have dreamed this

Tottenham keeper Kinsky thrilled with winning Cup debut: I couldn't have dream this

Tottenham new signing Antonin Kinsky opened up about his dream debut for the club.

The shot stopper came into the club days ago and started in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Kinsky managed to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 home first leg win over the Premier League leaders.

Post-game, he told Sky Sports: "I would say I'm a big dreamer, I always make my own visions of the future. Probably this dream I have never dreamt this one yeah, amazing.

"I'm really happy for the whole club. I came three days ago, everything worked so good, all the people are kind.

“I’m so happy for them and the whole team but this is just the first leg."