Postecoglou "super proud" of Spurs players after Cup win against Liverpool

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his team on Wednesday night.

The London club put in a spirited display at home against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

They emerged from the semi final first leg with a 1-0 lead to take to Anfield.

Post-game, their head coach stated: “Yeah very proud. Again, we had to deal with some adversity tonight.

“We started the game really well I thought. Then obviously we lose Rodrigo (Bentancur), and in the way it happened, it was quite distressing to see a team-mate go down in that manner. Again, we had to compose ourselves and deal with that and re-organise.

“Super proud of the players. I have been all along. It hasn't been through the want of trying that our results haven't been as good, it's certainly not been on them, it's just that we haven't been able to get the consistency to get the results that we need.

“Just proud that they feel good tonight, that they get the rewards of their hard work. Our fans as well, we've put them through a tough time, I thought they were outstanding tonight. We haven't achieved anything, but I think just that feeling of having a victory against a top opponent in a big game, really pleased for everyone.

On youngster and goalscorer Lucas Bergvall, he added: “Lucas was brilliant. Like I said, I haven't lost sight of the fact that we've got two 18-year-olds, one who's playing at centre back, it's not even his position. I just don't think people really understand the level of performance that these young guys are giving us at the moment. We had a goalkeeper on debut. Djed's playing left-back, unbelievably well. Lucas is just growing all the time.

“He's got that ability as a footballer to create space for himself. He's got the quality, but he works awfully hard for the team as well. Like I said, we've been dealing with some adversity for sure, but we've had some growth in that, I've got no doubt about that. That's been masked by poor results and poor form for sure. I've got no doubt that when we get our players back, the foundations are really strong, with a group of players we can really grow with."