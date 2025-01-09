Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Only halftime against Spurs; we'll take it on chin

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk stated that his teammates would take their loss to Tottenham “on the chin.”

The Netherlands centre half was speaking after their 1-0 away first leg loss in the Carabao Cup semi final.

Despite having chances to win the game, the Reds were beaten by a Lucas Bergvall goal.

Post-game, Van Dijk stated to Sky Sports: "At times I think we could have done better, that’s part of football as well. We try to play our best game, every one of us and at times we played through them nicely and created some one v ones and some dangerous moments. They were able to defend it better than they did when we played here a couple of weeks ago.

"We move on, we take it on the chin, it's half-time, we have another 90 plus minutes to go and I’m really looking forward to them."

On Bergvall not getting a second yellow card prior to scoring, he added: "I think it was quite obvious it was going to be a second yellow (for Lucas Bergvall). I think it was pretty clear. It was a coincidence and a minute later he scores the winner.

"It is what it is. He (the referee) made a mistake in my opinion and I told him that. He thinks he didn’t but it was quite obvious I think and everyone on the sidelines knew it was supposed to be a yellow.

"There's a linesman there, a fourth official there, there's VAR, a referee and he doesn't get a second yellow. I’m not saying this is the reason why we lost tonight but it was a big moment in the game."