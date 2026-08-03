Liverpool reportedly have no intention of letting forward Cody Gakpo leave this summer amid interest from Tottenham.

Andoni Iraloa’s side are working on a deal for PSG’s Bradley Barcola as they seek to add more attacking depth following the exit of Mohamed Salah.

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According to the Daily Mail, they have no intention of selling and attacking players as they seek to add quality in the final third rather than lose it.

Gakpo, 27, has been linked with a possible move to Premier League rivals Tottenham, but Liverpool have shut moved to shut that down.

The winger, who I contracted until 2030 and has plenty of experience in the English top flight, is virtually untouchable.

He isn’t Tottenham’s only attacking target. Man City dup Savinho and Omar Marmoush as also high on the North London club’s wishlist.