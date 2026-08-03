Liverpool 'not interested' in selling attacking star to Tottenham

Liverpool are expected to sell players and bring in more new faces before the end of August under new boss Andoni Iraola.

So far this summer, Iraola has landed a transfer deal for fellow Spaniard Victor Munoz from Osasuna, alongside the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet after a deal was agreed with Rennes in January.

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Iraola is ready step things up across several targets in the coming weeks as he looks to bolster his squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

Alongside the new arrivals, Iraola is also planning to trim down his options, with Curtis Jones reportedly a target for defending Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Cody Gakpo has also been linked with an exit, after an inconsistent 12 months on Merseyside, and the emergence of Rio Ngumoha has put further pressure on his place.

However, the Reds are not willing to sell the Dutch international to a domestic rival, and as per Mail Sport, they will reject an incoming advance from Tottenham.

Spurs have spent big so far this summer, with Roberto De Zerbi now looking to strengthen his attack, and Marcus Rashford and Savinho are also options for the Italian coach.