Tottenham and Bayern Munich discuss Tel options

Paul Vegas
Tottenham chiefs are still to decide on the future of Mathys Tel.

A January loan signing from Bayern Munich, Tel had an inconsistent six months in London.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has stated he's seen enough to keep hold of Tel long-term, however nothing is yet decided over a permanent transfer.

Significantly, though, when announcing Timo Werner had been sent back to his parent club RB Leipzig and Kevin Danso would be signed from Lens, there was no update on Tottenham's third loan addition last week.

It's suggested Spurs wish to keep hold of Tel, though want to talk down Bayern's valuation before closing an agreement.

