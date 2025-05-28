Zahavi offers Bayern Munich winger Sane to Tottenham

Tribal Football
Super agent Pini Zahavi has contacted Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about Leroy Sane.

Off contract this summer, Sane is primed to leave Bayern Munich after signing with Zahavi this month.

His decision to leave long-time agents 11Wins for Zahavi has coincided with him rejecting Bayern's new contract offer.

Sky Deutschland says Zahavi is now in contact with Levy about the prospect of a free transfer to Spurs.

Spurs' Champions League qualification, through winning the Europa League last week, is a key factor in Sane's thinking.   

A move to London would represent a return to the Premier League for Sane, who is a former Manchester City player.

