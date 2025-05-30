Zahavi reveals new Bayern Munich talks over Arsenal, Spurs target Sane

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Philippe Ruiz
The agent of Leroy Sane has suggested the winger could yet sign a new contract and stay with Bayern Munich.

With his deal expiring this summer, Sane has rejected Bayern's new contract offer after changing agents to Pini Zahavi last week.

Sane's actions alerted the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal, with the former Manchester City winger said to be considering a return to England.

However, after a meeting with Bayern officials yesterday, Zahavi told Sky Deutschland: "We had a very good dinner, it was a nice dinner, I enjoyed it. But no news.

"I cannot speak about it, but it was a nice meeting."

It's suggested Bayern are now willing to go as high as €13m-a-year after Sane rejected their previous offer of €10m-a-year.

