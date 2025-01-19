Tottenham hit by Solanke blow

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of today's trip to Everton.

Striker Dominic Solanke is struggling with a knee issue and will miss today's clash, says the Daily Mail.

There are concerns inside Spurs that the injury will keep Solanke sidelined for longer than this weekend's round.

Solanke, a summer arrival from Bournemouth, has scored 11 goals so far this season.

Spurs go to Everton sitting 15th on the Premier League table.

