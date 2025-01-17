Premier League announce they will not hand Everton another point deduction this season

The Premier League have announced they will not hit Everton with another points penalty over an outstanding financial issue.

For the first time in three years, the Toffees have complied with the league's Profit and Sustainability Rules for the 2023-24 financial year. However, an issue was highlighted 12 months ago regarding how the club had accounted for interest in relation to the loans which had been used to build the club's new stadium.

A potential points reduction could have been issued but the issue has now been resolved and the Premier League are choosing not to punish the side who are only a few points away from the relegation zone.

A joint statement released by the club and the Premier League stated:

“The outstanding element of the complaint against Everton Football Club for its breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the period ending season 2022/23 has been discontinued meaning that the club will face no further action.

“After considering the further information and documents provided by the club in detail, the Premier League Board has concluded that it would not be appropriate or proportionate to continue to pursue the second part of their complaint.

“The club and the league agree that this brings to an end all proceedings between the league and the club in relation to the club’s breaches of the PSR for the financial years ending 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2023.”