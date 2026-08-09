Tottenham forced to increase Savinho offer after Man City demand

Tottenham are preparing to make at least one more major signing in the summer transfer market.

Roberto De Zerbi has already broken the £200M spending mark ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season with defence and midfield set as his focus.

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Andy Robertson and Marcos Sensei have come in as free transfers, and De Zerbi secured Jan Paul van Hecke just before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as part of a new-look backline in North London.

That was swiftly followed by two blockbuster midfield moves with an £85M deal for Mateus Fernandes and a whopping £100M swoop for Sandro Tonali.

After failing to convince Randal Kolo Muani over a permanent move, De Zerbi targeted Bournemouth's El Junior Kroupi, but that move was blocked following a preseason injury for the Frenchman.

De Zerbi is now on course to revive Spurs' link to Manchester City winger Savinho with Liverpool not interested in selling Cody Gakpo.

As per Football Insider, Savinho has informed City of his desire to leave as he looks to be on the fringes of Enzo Maresca's plans, but their £60M valuation could be an issue.

Talks are ongoing, but Spurs may look to bring the final fee down to around £50-55M, after an expensive summer for De Zerbi.