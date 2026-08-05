Enzo Maresca says "anything can happen" as Man City make move for Chelsea Pedro Neto

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that the club are working on deals behind the scenes as links to Chelsea's Pedro Neto grow.

Earlier this week reports suggested that Chelsea had branded Neto with a £70Mprice tag this summer as they attempt to ward off approaches from Premier League rivals City.

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The 26-year-old joined the West London side in a deal worth around £51m back in 2024 and has helped the club it win both the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in that time.

Neto’s links to City come as Tottenham search to secure a deal for Savinho as Maresca plans his side for the new season alongside director of football Hugo Viana.

Speaking on a potential move, Maresca revealed that there won’t be many more signings but anything could happen when it comes to Neto.

"Fortunately, this is a squad that doesn’t need to do many things," he said. "At the same time, as we already know, the club lost important players in terms of experience like Bernardo (Silva), John (Stones), Nathan (Ake), different players. So for sure, there are things that we need to do."

"No, not at the moment," he replied when asked if a deal was close for Pedro Neto.

"The reason why I said there are things to do is because the transfer window is open and when it’s open anything can happen. Yeah, it’s just August and then from September when it’s closed it’s completely different."

Neto, who has 30 caps for Portugal and was involved in the national side’s World Cup campaign this summer, is understood to be contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2031 which puts Chelsea in a great position to negotiate.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states Spurs would consider hijacking City’s move for Neto if their own pursuit of Savinho fell through, although the Brazilian has “a very, very good chance of joining Tottenham”.