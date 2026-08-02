Fernandes says De Zerbi being his "second dad in England" helped fuel Tottenham move

Tottenham have signed West Ham's Mateus Fernandes for £85M, a move helped by talks with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

As preseason continues, Fernandes is expected to be ready to resume training when the squad return to London next week, having not taken part in an open session at Accor Stadium on Friday due to a slight knock.

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The midfielder was relegated with West Ham next season and Spurs wasted no time at all to snap him up before rivals Manchester United launched a bid of their own this summer.

De Zerbi wanted to rebuild Spurs' midfield with younger, technically gifted players and Fernandes fits those requirements perfectly.

Porro and De Zerbi played huge roles

In an interview with The Athletic, Fernandes revealed it was talks with the Italian manager that convinced him to make the switch to North London.

"The way he (De Zerbi) spoke with me and my family was very important for me," Fernandes said in an interview with The Athletic. "He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.

"It was more about (forming a) connection, because my dad and my mum don’t speak English very well. It was more about feelings. He said he would take care of me, that he would be my second dad in England. I’m very happy to work with him.

“He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.”

Pedro Porro also played a huge role in the move according to Fernandes who recalled the defender saying:

‘Come on Mateus, you need to play with us, we want you’,” he said. ‘It was me that told the manager to bring you’.

Fernandes will team up with Sandro Tonali in the middle of the park for Tottenham next season in what is looking like a very exciting side under De Zerbi.