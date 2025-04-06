Tottenham fans hold protest against Levy management

Tribal Football
Tottenham fans are staging a protest today ahead of their clash with Southampton.

The protest has been organised by the Change for Tottenham group and has been held against chairman Daniel Levy and the way the club is managed.

A statement from the group read: "Many lifelong Tottenham supporters feel alienated by the club's ownership and direction.

"The New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a state of the art facility, but at what cost? Ticket prices are among the highest in the Premier League, forcing many fans, some of whom have supported Spurs for decades, to give up their season tickets or attend fewer games.

"For years the team has lacked investment in key areas, particularly in defence, while transfer windows have felt reactive instead of proactive. The result? Another trophy-less season looms, extending a drought that has lasted since 2008."

Premier LeagueTottenhamSouthampton
