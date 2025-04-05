Ange Postecoglu warns Tottenham over potential sacking

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu has insisted the club 'need to stick to something' as pressure continues to grow on his position.

Tottenham suffered a narrow 1-0 deafeat to London rivals Chelsea on Thursday, seeing them stay in 14th with just 34 points from their 30 games.

Postecoglu, who is fighting to save his job as their dismal season continues, was bullish regarding his future at the club and insisted he isn’t finished.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Spurs' clash with Southampton on Sunday, he said: "If people don't really see what I'm trying to do, then I don't think they're ever going to see it, so if a trophy is the only way - it seems to be the only way - OK, let's see if we can deliver that.

“I've almost lasted two years, which is pretty good for Tottenham. At some point, the club needs to stick to something. There's life after this for everybody, including Tottenham and including me.

He added: "I'm a fighter, so the bigger the fight, the more I enjoy that challenge. But I can't fight against an invisible opponent, so that's the bit that's worn me down. I don't know how to tackle that. I can't tackle that."