Senesi ponders Bournemouth futures of Iraola and Huijsen
Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is urging manager Andoni Iraola to stay at Dean Court.

Iraola is being linked with Tottenham, where Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure.

Senesi told talkSPORT: "I think he’s doing brilliant here.

"He has the potential to go to other clubs 100 per cent but hopefully he will stay with us."

Senesi also commented on Real Madrid rumours for teammate Dean Huijsen.

He said, "Everyone has seen what he has done so far this season and the impact he has had on the team. He’s doing well and his future is bright.

"He is also in the Spain national team so I wish him all the best for whatever comes. I think he’s doing brilliant and you never know how the season finishes."

