Tottenham eyeing Man City fullback Couto

Tottenham are eyeing Manchester City fullback Yan Couto.

The Brazil international has just come off a superb loan with Girona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Girona coach Michel is eager to keep hold of Couto for next season's Champions League campaign.

However, The Sun says City are seeking a buyer for the defender.

And Spurs are keen, where they see Couto as ideal competition for Pedro Porro.