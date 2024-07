Barcelona frustrated as Bernardo's Man City buyout clause to expire

Barcelona have ended their interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Barca have been pursuing Bernardo for the past two summer transfer windows.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Marca

Until July 1, the player has a clause of €60m, an amount achievable for the Blaugrana on paper, but Barça have not fixed their wage-bill problems to finance the operation.

As such, Barça has thrown in the towel on the transfer.