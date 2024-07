Liverpool, Man City battle LaLiga pair for Kimmich

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich is weighing up his future at Bayern this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says the wing-back will have his pick of European giants should he choose to leave Bayern after the Euros.

The Germany international is fielding interest from Liverpool, City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Kimmich's current deal has just over a year to run.