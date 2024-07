Girona chief sets price for Arsenal, Atletico Madrid target Dovbyk

Girona sports chief Quique Carcel has set their asking price for Artem Dovbyk.

The Ukraine striker has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal since the end of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carcel said: "We don't have to buy to sell, we have to buy to consolidate the project.

"And I don't want to sell Dovbyk, but if they pay 40 million (euros) you can't do anything, he has to be sold.

"The most important thing is to use all this to consolidate Girona in the elite."