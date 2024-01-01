AC Milan and Tottenham continue to haggle over Emerson fee

AC Milan and Tottenham are continuing to haggle over a fee for Emerson Royal.

Emerson has agreed terms with Milan and is keen to see the deal closed.

However, the two clubs are some way apart from settling on a fee for the Brazil international.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Spurs want €25m to sell Emerson this summer. However, Milan's last offer was for €12m.

The Rossonero are due to try again this week with an improved bid of €15m, with the aim of talking Spurs down from their current valuation.