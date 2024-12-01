Tottenham draw with London rivals Fulham as Cairney shown late red card

Fulham came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw away at Tottenham Hotspur, marking a club-record eighth Premier League (PL) London derby in succession without defeat (W4, D4).

After a sensational 4-0 win at Manchester City in their last PL encounter, Ange Postecoglou’s side looked to make a fast start here, bidding to establish some form of consistency that has so far eluded them.

Advertisement Advertisement

A defensive lapse handed Son Heung-min an early opening, but Bernd Leno was equal to the effort as Spurs began to threaten in transition.

At the other end, Raúl Jiménez looked certain to score when he found himself unmarked in the area, yet his cushioned side-foot was pushed away by stand-in Fraser Forster, making his first PL appearance in 18 months.

The Cottagers continued to carve out presentable opportunities in the first half, none of which came closer to finding the back of the net than Alex Iwobi’s deflected strike that cannoned off the crossbar.

On the brink of HT, Spurs were also denied by the woodwork, with James Maddison clipping the near post from a smartly-taken low free-kick under the Fulham wall.

Having scored in each of their previous 11 PL matches heading into this one, Marco Silva’s side remained in the ascendancy after the break, but again they were denied by Forster when Issa Diop’s back-post header bounced off the goalkeeper’s knee.

Johnson's goal sequence Alex Morton/Tottenham Hotspur FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia / Opta by Stats Perform

However, against the run of play and bucking this season’s trend of conceding first in the PL, Tottenham broke the deadlock through Brennan Johnson, who turned in Timo Werner’s lofted pass with a controlled close-range volley.

Now more accustomed to substitute appearances than starting, Fulham’s club captain Tom Cairney came on to level the scores with 67 minutes played, lashing home Iwobi’s cut-back from just inside the box.

Cairney's goal sequence MICHAEL REGAN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by Stats Perform

A fairly open finale could have tipped either way, but ultimately, the points were shared as Cairney left the field prematurely following a red card for a dangerous challenge on Dejan Kulusevski.

Failure to kick on from their landmark City win leaves Tottenham seventh in the league table, two points adrift of Nottingham Forest directly above them.

As for Fulham, just one defeat in five league games, albeit a demoralising 4-1 thumping by Wolverhampton Wanderers, sees the Cottagers move into the top half, level on points with three other sides.