Dembele: I was in pain every day at Spurs

Moussa Dembele admits he played in great pain when with Tottenham.

Now retired, Dembele was asked why he didn't play more for Belgium during his career.

He told So Foot: "What few people know is that in Tottenham I was in pain every day. I often received injections before matches, and theoretically the international breaks should allow me to rest, but I had to join the national team again.

"So in the end I never got my rest periods.

"I really wanted to play for Belgium and I loved it, but sometimes it was too much, with the travels and the many matches."

