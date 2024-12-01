Man Utd, Spurs following PSV midfielder Tillman for January
Manchester United are eyeing PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Malik Tillman.
Sky Deutschland says United are showing interest in the 22-year-old.
The English giants, along with Tottenham and Aston Villa, can see a deal already for the winter market.
And Tillman has a buyout clause of €35-40m, though it comes into force only this summer.
The player himself, meanwhile, does see himself in the Premier League in the future.
