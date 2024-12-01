Man Utd, Spurs following PSV midfielder Tillman for January

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd, Spurs following PSV midfielder Tillman for JanuaryAction Plus
Manchester United are eyeing PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Malik Tillman.

Sky Deutschland says United are showing interest in the 22-year-old.

The English giants, along with Tottenham and Aston Villa, can see a deal already for the winter market.

And Tillman has a buyout clause of €35-40m, though it comes into force only this summer.

The player himself, meanwhile, does see himself in the Premier League in the future.

 

