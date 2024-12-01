Tottenham eyeing Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham are eyeing Sunderland goalkeeper Andy Patterson.

The Sun says Spurs see Patterson as ideal cover for No1 Guglielmo Vicario.

Patterson is said to be eager to move into the Premier League, though would favour a switch where he would be a No1 rather than a reserve.

Spurs are also eyeing Burnley keeper James Trafford.

Patterson is an England U21 international and a key member of Sunderland's promotion push this season.

 

