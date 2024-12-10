Tottenham defender shuts down social media due to barrage of abuse after Chelsea loss

Another Tottenham player has been forced to close a social-media account this week.

The Premier League club’s fanbase has been known for sending abusive messages to players after poor performances.

Brennan Johnson quit Instagram due to online abuse back in September after a game against Arsenal.

This week, Pedro Porro reshared a statistic posted on X that stated: “Pedro Porro is the only defender to be directly involved in 20+ Premier League goals since he made his debut in the competition in February 2023.”

Fans gave him a barrage of abuse, including @FUTSPY writing: 'What an embarrassment, his defensive negligence removes all of his attacking contributions so he's at a net zero contribution.”

While @jackcolegolf posted: “Needs to be more proud of trying to keep clean sheets as he is a "defender". All well and good going forward but do your job first and foremost.”

As a result of the abuse in the last 24 hours, Porro has deactivated his account on X.