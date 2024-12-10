Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is an ambassador for German sportswear company Puma but posted his boots in the bin after Sunday's win over Tottenham.

Puma had launched their next-gen Future 8 boots and had used the Spaniard as one of the players to market the boots right before Christmas. However, after the fullback slipped twice to allow Spurs to take a 2-0 lead in the first half, he frantically ran to the side of the pitch to swap the boots with a different pair 

After the game in which Chelsea made an epic comeback to make it 4-2, the 26-year-old posted a photo on his Instagram story of the new Puma boots in the bin alongside the message “Sorry Blues”. 

The boots were advertised as specializing in three features - adaptability, movement, and control. The Blues defender had none of those attributes at the weekend and could not take them off quickly enough when there was a break in play. 

The post has since been deleted and has no doubt created a marketing disaster for Puma who are now trying to sell a pair of boots that seem to have no grip, something that is essential in football especially when marketed for professionals. 

 

