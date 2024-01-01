Tottenham defender Rowswell delighted to be back after eight months out

Tottenham defender James Rowswell was delighted to feature for the U21s in their preseason friendly win against Enfield.

It was the 18 year-old's first appearance since October after recovering from a back injury.

Rowswell told the club's website: “It was definitely a mental battle, seeing the guys out there training and everything while I was inside with my back in a brace – it just made me want to work even harder and gave me that extra drive to get back and be stronger.

"Because of that, making my comeback on Saturday was a really nice moment for me and to have my family there watching and seeing me get back out there, I’m just very grateful."

Rowswell will be added to the U21s for the new season after penning a pro deal during his rehab.

He added: “I think getting the contract was another incentive and drive to get back stronger and show what type of player I am.

“Now I’m in the Under-21s, I think it’s been a good change. Wayne (Burnett, Under-21s Coach) wants some new things, so it’s about learning those and continuing to make progress. It’s all good, I’m enjoying it and I feel it’s improving me as a player. It’s a good feeling coming into a league-winning squad and we want that success to continue, so we’ll work hard in training and try to make that happen.”