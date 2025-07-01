Tribal Football
Tottenham consider futures of young pair Devine, Phillips

Paul Vegas
Tottenham are eager to keep hold of Ashley Phillips.
Tottenham are eager to keep hold of Ashley Phillips.

The Sun says the former Blackburn Rovers prospect is attracting interest from Sheffield United.

Phillips, 20, spent last season on-loan with Stoke City in the Championship.

And the Blades have made an approach about a price for the young defender.

However for the moment, new Spurs manager Thomas Frank doesn't want to see Phillips sold and is keen to see him in preseason training.

Tottenham rate Phillips at £6m - as they do midfielder Alfie Devine, who has just returned to London after a loan spell in Belgium with Westerlo.

