Tottenham invite offers for Richarlison on Frank recommendation

Paul Vegas
Tottenham are inviting offers for Richarlison.

The Sun says new Spurs boss Thomas Frank doesn't see the Brazil striker as part of his plans.

As such, Richarlison has been told he can leave this summer.

The centre-forward, 28, has been linked with Galatasaray and former club Everton.

With a deal to 2027, Richarlison  can leave Tottenham for a starting price of £20m.

Richarlison joined Tottenham in 2022 from Everton for £50m.

