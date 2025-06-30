Frank's second Tottenham signing confirmed as Kawasaki Frontale make player statement

Kawasaki Frontale star Kota Takai is set to leave the club this summer ahead of his move to Tottenham.

Takai is set to be Tottenham’s second signing of the Thomas Frank era in a move that will not see him go out on loan but instead fight for a place in the first team as he prepares to be the second Japanese player ever to represent Spurs after Kazuyuki Toda in 2003.

The 20-year-old’s departure was confirmed by the club this week, who confirmed that the towering defender will address supporters before he leaves for North London.

"We would like to inform you that Kota Takai will be leaving the team at the end of the activity on Saturday, July 5th in order to complete the necessary procedures and preparations for a transfer to an overseas club.

"We will notify you further regarding future plans as soon as they are officially decided.

"After the match against Kashima Antlers in the 23rd round of the J1 League on Saturday, July 5, Kota Takai will be giving a speech to the supporters.

"In addition, Takai will not be participating in the Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 6."

Standing at 6ft 4ins tall, he will compete with the likes of Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven for a place under Frank who clearly sees potential in the youngster. A £5M fee has been agreed with Kawasaki which is a record fee for a Japanese player from the J-League, as Frank prepares his side for the new campaign, where they will look to better their 17th place league finish last season.