Tottenham, Chelsea chasing Rennes winger Doue - this week

Tottenham and Chelsea are chasing Rennes winger Desire Doue.

And French sources say both Premier League clubs hope to strike a deal with Rennes this week.

Doue is wanted by a raft of English clubs this summer, with Spurs and Chelsea now heading the queue.

PSG are also interested in the youngster.

For their part, Rennes are seeking €40m to sell Doue.