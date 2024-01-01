Rennes centre-back Matthis Abline a target for Chelsea

Le Parisien says Chelsea and Strasbourg, which have the same owner, are showing interest in Abline, who spent last term on-loan with Nantes.

The centre-back scored five goals and one assist in 24 competitive games for Nantes.

The 21-year-old has two years left on his contract, but could leave Rennes this summer.

Nantes has an option to buy Abline from Rennes. Right now, it is unclear whether they will take advantage of that opportunity.