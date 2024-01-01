Arteta says Odegaard will be out "for a few weeks" with calf injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Areta has spoken on captain Martin Odegaard and when he could potentially return after suffering an injury whilst on international duty.

Odegaard injured his ankle while playing for Norway in the Nations League earlier this month which has led him to miss a number of crucial games including the tie against Manchester City which could prove vital to the title race.

Arteta confirmed last week that the 25-year-old had suffered “significant” ligament damage and would be out for “a while” with no real time scale mentioned.

Odegaard will likely be absent for upcoming matches against Bolton, Leicester, Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton as Arteta gave an update on his injury return.

“We might get a surprise but I think it’s unlikely. I think he will still be out for a few weeks.”

A few weeks means he will be absent for a number of crucial games including an EFL Cup clash, a Champions League fixture and of course league games which could prove costly for the Gunners.