Spurs captain Son: We dominated Arsenal, but...

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son felt they didn't deserve defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhaes struck the only goal of the game midway through the second-half.

Son later said: "We dominated the game, the football was there we just conceded from a set-piece again. We did it last season and it is really frustrating. I am sure the fans are also very disappointed. We have to improve, 100%, it's a tough moment and we have to stick together.

"We are getting into the final third but the players have to take the responsiblity to score. It is the hardest part of football, making the right decision and being clinical.

"We will bounce back strong, there is a long way to go."