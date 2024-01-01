Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Hoddle gives Spurs boss Postecoglou tactical advice after Arsenal loss

Hoddle gives Postecoglou tactical advice after Arsenal loss
Hoddle gives Postecoglou tactical advice after Arsenal lossAction Plus
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has been advised to drop a tactic he uses. 

The Australian was riding high early last season after a stunning start to Premier League life. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

But his team have struggled since his first 10 games in charge, prompting questions about his style and setup. 

Ex-Spurs and England boss Glenn Hoddle told talkSPORT: “The inverted fullbacks worked last season to a certain degree, but I look at Tottenham now and they’ve got some very good players, but if (Heung-min) Son’s not on fire they haven’t got an X-factor player at the moment.  

“I feel like the inverted fullbacks have been sussed out. They can out-possession most teams, probably only Manchester City (have more possession). 

“I think Arsenal knew Spurs could out-possession them and they banked in and made it very difficult to break them down.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenhamArsenal
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Walcott says Arsenal played "almost like a Jose Mourinho side" against Tottenham
The 5 best Premier League performers over the international break