Tottenham chairman Levy to inform Postecoglou of his future this week

Paul Vegas
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to inform manager Ange Postecoglou of his future in the coming week.

The Aussie remains at 'extreme risk' of the sack despite leading Spurs to their Europa League final triumph against Manchester United last month.

Tottenham ended the season with a 4-1 home defeat to Brighton and a 17th place finish on the Premier League table.

The Telegraph says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is expected to make a decision and inform Postecoglou of his future in the coming days.

Both men have been on holiday in recent days, though they are set to meet in London.

After victory in Bilbao, Postecoglou said: "I want to stay, I haven’t completed a job yet, but the moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my head and that was to win something, I want to build on it."

