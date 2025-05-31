Tottenham 'set deadline' for Ange Postecoglou sack decision

Ange Postecoglou will reportedly learn his Tottenham fate within the next seven days after one of the club's most divisive seasons in recent memory.

Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa League final but ended the Premier League season all the way down in 17th.

Despite winning a trophy and securing Champions League football, Postecoglou’s job is still in danger due to their domestic form.

According to the Telegraph, a final verdict on whether the Australian will be sacked or not will come at some point in the next seven days.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been heavily linked with a move to North London, but he is now expected to remain at the Vitality Stadium.

Marco Silva has also ruled himself out of contention while Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner “will stay here for some period of time," according to co-owner Steve Parish.